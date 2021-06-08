Democratic primaries for Richmond sheriff and top prosecutor were too close to call

Results in the Democratic primaries for Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff were too close to call by press time Tuesday night with just over 80% of the city’s 70 precincts reporting.

Richmond voters were choosing between incumbent Colette Wallace McEachin and challenger Tom Barbour for the city’s top prosecutor, and incumbent Antionette Irving and challenger William Burnett for sheriff.

As of 9:30 p.m., both incumbents held leads, according to preliminary results posted to the state Board of Elections website. In the attorneys’ race, McEachin led with 72% of the ballots counted by press time. The race for sheriff was tighter, but Irving had 55% of the vote at that time.

With no Republican candidates for either post, Tuesday’s winners will likely hold through the November general election.

Both candidates running for commonwealth’s attorney have called themselves “progressive reformers.”

McEachin, 65, has held the role for two years. In June 2019, she was selected to lead the office when Michael Herring stepped down, and then won a firehouse primary and special election later that year. She has more than 25 years of experience as a prosecutor and promised to expand restorative justice and other diversion programs.