Democratic primaries for Richmond sheriff and top prosecutor were too close to call

Results in the Democratic primaries for Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney and sheriff were too close to call by press time Tuesday night with just over 80% of the city’s 70 precincts reporting.
Richmond voters were choosing between incumbent Colette Wallace McEachin and challenger Tom Barbour for the city’s top prosecutor, and incumbent Antionette Irving and challenger William Burnett for sheriff.
As of 9:30 p.m., both incumbents held leads, according to preliminary results posted to the state Board of Elections website. In the attorneys’ race, McEachin led with 72% of the ballots counted by press time. The race for sheriff was tighter, but Irving had 55% of the vote at that time.
With no Republican candidates for either post, Tuesday’s winners will likely hold through the November general election.
Both candidates running for commonwealth’s attorney have called themselves “progressive reformers.”
McEachin, 65, has held the role for two years. In June 2019, she was selected to lead the office when Michael Herring stepped down, and then won a firehouse primary and special election later that year. She has more than 25 years of experience as a prosecutor and promised to expand restorative justice and other diversion programs.
As polls closed Tuesday, McEachin tweeted a photo hand-in-hand with her husband, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, saying: “Friends, we gave it our all, and the only thing I can say is — thank you. Thank you for this opportunity to serve our amazing city, and whatever the result is tonight, it’s been an honor to serve as your Commonwealth’s Attorney.”
A political newcomer, 36-year-old Barbour worked in the Richmond prosecutor’s office briefly before starting his own defense practice and founding the Virginia Holistic Justice Initiative, an organization advocating for the end of mass incarceration and connecting nonviolent defendants to services. He’s criticized McEachin for “missing the moment” during last summer’s uprisings.
“This past summer changed a lot of things for our country,” Barbour said in April. “What we saw was an outpouring of interest and political will for progressive policy reform. I think Ms. McEachin is missing this moment.”
Incumbent Sheriff Irving unseated C.T. Woody in a Democratic primary four years ago. Her challenger, William Burnett, who was Woody’s second-in-command during the former sheriff’s 12-year tenure, has been campaigning to regain the seat since then.
The constitutional office oversees the Richmond City Justice Center, the city’s courthouses and civil processing, including evictions and subpoenas.
