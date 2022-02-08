Democrats on Senate Judiciary Committee stop bill that would reinstate death penalty for killing police officers

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee stopped legislation that would reinstate the death penalty for defendants convicted of killing police officers in Virginia. The decision follows earlier subcommittee testimony about the recent killings of two Bridgewater College police officers and a "growing disrespect for law enforcement."

On a 9-6 party-line vote, the Judiciary Committee on Monday voted to table indefinitely a bill sponsored by state Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, that would narrowly reinstate capital punishment as an option for anyone convicted of the willful, deliberate and premeditated killing of a law enforcement officer.

"It's obviously a difficult subject; we made our policy statement on that last year," Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said of the decision by the General Assembly, then controlled by Democrats, to abolish the death penalty in Virginia, in recommending DeSteph's legislation be tabled.

Surovell is chair of the Judiciary subcommittee that three days earlier heard testimony about the bill, including from proponents who cited the Feb. 1 killings of Campus Police Officer John Painter, 55, and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, 48, as compelling justification for the need to bring back the death penalty as a punishment option for killing law enforcement officers.

"Every year for the last five years we have discussed and debated this particular issue, so what's changed?" Wayne Huggins, executive director of the Virginia State Police Association and former state police superintendent, told the subcommittee. "I would suggest to you ... the killing of police officers in America is becoming a daily occurrence. We've seen six killed in New York City alone within the last month, two in Virginia."

"But I think the thing that shocks me the most is where these murders are occurring," Huggins said. "Who would have ever contemplated two police officers being killed in Bridgewater, Virginia. Or one police officer killed in Big Stone Gap, Virginia [in November]? Those things are unheard of, never happened before and yet we're seeing them with more and more frequency. What this suggests to me, is there is an absolute growing disrespect for law enforcement. And unless some very tough sanctions are put in place that will dissuade people from doing that — we're only going to see this epidemic grow."

To that, subcommittee member Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, asked Huggins what he thought about the alleged shooter in the Bridgewater slayings and the "modicum of evidence" that the suspect appears to have suffered from ongoing mental health problems.

The mother of defendant Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, a former Bridgewater student, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her son is mentally ill, and "he did something that I could not control and no one could come to help him."

"I'm just curious — do we execute that person?" Morrissey asked Huggins.

Huggins replied: "I think that would be the mitigating circumstance that might take the death penalty off the table. It may even take life without parole off the table. It would just depend on the specific circumstances."

Former Loudoun County prosecutor Nicole Wittmann, who was tapped by Attorney General Jason Miyares to serve as deputy attorney general of the office's criminal division, also spoke in support of the legislation, saying, "There must be the ultimate punishment for the intentional murder of a police officer."

"It is bigger than the life of those who serve in this capacity," she told the subcommittee. "It is the system, at large, that also needs to be defended in this way and that needs to be upheld. Because if you have folks who feel that there isn't the ultimate and highest price that could be paid for murdering [a police officer] — who is the justice system — then the system will crumble. We see that across the nation every single day. It's a lack of respect for the police officers who are murdered this way [and] the system as a whole."

But Morrissey posed the question, "What if you get it wrong? What if the person that was sentenced to die did in fact not commit the crime? How do you correct that problem if you execute that person?"

Morrissey then noted that 204 people who were on death row nationally and scheduled for execution were eventually exonerated due to advanced DNA testing — cases where "the prosecutor came back and said we got it wrong. What about those folks?"

To that, DeSteph said his bill is focused narrowly to defendants convicted of killing police officers, and not to any of the capital murder cases cited by Morrissey that involved defendants who were later exonerated.

"I believe you are talking about something completely different," said DeSteph, who also noted the slaying of the Bridgewater officers. "I'm certain that in every one of the cases you're referring to, [not] one ... is for the intentional killing of a law enforcement officer."

DeSteph added: "Theses are individuals who put their life at risk for folks they don't even know every single day. I think the least we could do is put the death penalty [option] back on the table if you kill a police officer."

The law that passed last year took the 15 types of capital murder — punishable by death, or life in prison without parole — and made them aggravated murder, punishable by life in prison.

However, in both the old and new versions of the law, a judge, except in the case of the murder of a police officer in the line of duty, can still sentence someone to a sentence less than life — something that rarely has happened.

Four people spoke against the bill, including Dan Goldman, the former Capital Defender for Northern Virginia.

Goldman noted that his office represented the last defendant to be charged with killing a police officer, and the jury in that case returned a verdict of life without the possibility of parole instead of death. "It took three years and I would say $2 million in funding to get to that result with a jury," he said.

Goldman also noted that there's not been a new death sentence handed down in Virginia — by a jury or otherwise — in more than 12 years. And three of those cases involved the killing of police officers, he said.

"So it isn't that they shouldn't be severely punished, or that a severe sentence shouldn't be available — it's that the death penalty process is unsustainable, untenable and cannot yield the results that the Senator or the proponents of the bill desires," Goldman said. "And that's been proven by juries who've been given the choice to make that decision."