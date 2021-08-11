Detective, family of man killed in Richmond's East End ask for help closing case: 'it's been since June 15'

Lafonn Haskins lost her son nearly two months ago. She said she hasn't shed a tear yet.
Emotions overwhelm her at times, like Wednesday while speaking with reporters outside the Richmond Police Department. She had to step away from the cameras to collect herself, but no tears were shed.
"I'll cry when we get closure," she said Wednesday as she, her mother and the detective investigating the fatal shooting asked for tips that might lead to the arrest of the man they believe killed Keyron Haskins.
Haskins, 27, was shot to death at 3:42 p.m. on June 15 in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in the city's East End. Officers found him on the curb suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Haskins, who his mother and grandmother described as a "big kid," leaves behind five of his own children ranging from ages 1 to 6.
"He loved his kids the most," Patricia Lewis, his grandmother said, holding a photo of Haskins with four of his children. "Everyday, he would go pick them up, play with them. Now he's not here to play with them."
Lafonn Haskins said one of the boys asks for his father all the time.
"It's hard to explain to a 3-year-old," she said.
Lewis said they've had family members pass and seen others grapple with death.
"It wasn't real to our family until this," she said. "It was a killing."
"Don't wait until it's your family," Lafonn Haskins said.
Detective Gary Bailey said police quickly identified a suspect, Tod'quan Kendall Jones, but police haven't been able to apprehend him. Jones is wanted for murder, as well as multiple firearm and court violations.
Bailey said there were sightings of Jones reported in Henrico County and South Richmond within days of the June shooting, but nothing since.
"We have no idea where he is," Bailey said adding that police believe people are helping him stay hidden.
Jones, 20, of Richmond, is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Bailey at (804) 646-6743, the U.S. Marshals Service at (804) 337-0399 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD