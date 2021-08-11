Detective, family of man killed in Richmond's East End ask for help closing case: 'it's been since June 15'

Lafonn Haskins lost her son nearly two months ago. She said she hasn't shed a tear yet.

Emotions overwhelm her at times, like Wednesday while speaking with reporters outside the Richmond Police Department. She had to step away from the cameras to collect herself, but no tears were shed.

"I'll cry when we get closure," she said Wednesday as she, her mother and the detective investigating the fatal shooting asked for tips that might lead to the arrest of the man they believe killed Keyron Haskins.

Haskins, 27, was shot to death at 3:42 p.m. on June 15 in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in the city's East End. Officers found him on the curb suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Haskins, who his mother and grandmother described as a "big kid," leaves behind five of his own children ranging from ages 1 to 6.

"He loved his kids the most," Patricia Lewis, his grandmother said, holding a photo of Haskins with four of his children. "Everyday, he would go pick them up, play with them. Now he's not here to play with them."

Lafonn Haskins said one of the boys asks for his father all the time.

"It's hard to explain to a 3-year-old," she said.