Dinwiddie couple charged with neglect, cruelty in infant's death

A Dinwiddie County couple have been charged in the suspicious death of an infant girl.

On Sept. 19, an 8-month-old girl was transported by Dinwiddie paramedics from a residence in the 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg. The infant was unresponsive and died at the hospital, Dinwiddie Sheriff's Maj. William Knott said in a release.

Foul play is suspected in the child's death and Dinwiddie investigators are working with the state medical examiner's office in Richmond to determine how the infant died, Knott said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities did not disclose whether the child had any visible trauma to her body or how she may have died. The child's name has not been released.

Dinwiddie social services removed a second child from the home.

Investigators charged the child's mother, Aurelia Keani Jorge, 22, with two counts each of child abuse/neglect and cruelty and injury to a child. Tyrese J. Mayo, 20, who lives with Jorge and the children, was charged with identical offenses.

Both are being held in Meherrin River Regional Jail pending an appearance in Dinwiddie Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Knott said additional charges are pending.