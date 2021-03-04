Dinwiddie man charged with killing father at his Colonial Heights home a day after gun theft

A Dinwiddie County man has been charged in the death of his father, who was found slain inside his Colonial Heights home early Thursday after police responded to a burglary-in-progress call.

Langdon M. Conklin, 24, faces first-degree murder in the death of his father, Robert Conklin, 60. He also has been charged with with grand larceny in the alleged theft of firearms from his father's home, in addition to a number of traffic offenses.

Colonial Heights police said they first were called Wednesday to Robert Conklin's home in the 200 block of Woodbridge Road for a report of firearms being stolen. As a result of that investigation, police obtained warrants charging Langdon Conklin with grand larceny, Sgt. Renee Walters said in a news release.

Later Wednesday evening, Langdon Conklin was taken into custody with the assistance of Dinwiddie County sheriff's deputies and transported to the Colonial Heights Police Department. He was processed and released by a magistrate on an unsecured bond pending his appearance in Colonial Heights Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Walters said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Colonial Heights police again responded to the Woodbridge Road address, this time for a report of a burglary in progress, according to Walters.