Dinwiddie man ID'd as driver killed when his pickup slid down embankment into pond in Chesterfield

A 71-year-old Dinwiddie County man has been identified as the person killed Friday when his pickup truck slid down an embankment into a runoff pond in the 13900 block of Allied Road in Chesterfield County.

Police said Walter S. Norman Jr. had stopped at the side of the road with a friend to “magnet fish,” an activity that involves searching outdoor waters for metal objects using a strong magnet tied to a rope.

The vehicle slid down the embankment due to the wet conditions before the men could get out of the 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup at about 11:50 a.m., police said.

The passenger, who was not identified, was able to get out of the truck after it entered the water, but the driver was not. Police said Norman was pulled from the vehicle by Chesterfield Fire & EMS personnel and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.