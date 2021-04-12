 Skip to main content
Dinwiddie man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 460
Dinwiddie man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 460

A Dinwiddie County man was killed Saturday in a wrong-way crash on U.S. 460, state police said.

Danny R. Upton, 36, died at the scene of the 12:40 a.m. wreck about three-tenths of a mile west of state Route 622.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that Upton was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 and traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 460 when he collided with a 2004 Kia Sedona traveling west in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Sedona and two passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

State police said their investigation is ongoing.

