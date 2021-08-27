Dinwiddie man sentenced to 30 years for killing father in his Colonial Heights home

A Dinwiddie County man was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for breaking into his father's Colonial Heights home earlier this year and fatally bludgeoning him with a sledgehammer, about four hours after the defendant was released on charges of stealing six firearms from his father's home the previous day.
After Langdon Conklin, 25, was arrested for murder in the death of his father, Robert "Bob" Conklin, 60, he told investigators he "saw a really nice hammer" inside a pool shed in the rear of his father's home "that would fit well" in his father's skull, said Colonial Height's Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Ashley Henderson.
He then used the mallet to break open a door to his father's house in the 200 block of Woodbridge Road, where he found his dad sleeping on a downstairs couch.
"The defendant stated that he was arrested for bashing his dad's head in with [the] hammer," Henderson told the court in a summary of evidence.
Robert Conklin, who had lost his wife to cancer four months earlier, was president of his homeowner's association and head of the neighborhood watch group.
In an agreement between the prosecution and defense, Langdon Conklin pleaded guilty in Colonial Heights Circuit Court to first-degree murder, grand theft-auto and felony eluding police in the March 4 killing that also involved a police pursuit. After officers spotted Conklin driving from the neighborhood in the his father's SUV, which he stole, Conklin at one point accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph before he was stopped.
In accordance with the plea agreement, Judge Lynn Brice sentenced Conklin to a total of 75 years in prison with 45 years suspended, leaving him 30 years to serve. An accompanying charge of breaking and entering was withdrawn in exchange for his guilty pleas.
In her summary, Henderson said police responded to Robert Conklin's home on March 3 after the senior Conklin reported that his vehicle had been damaged and five firearms and ammunition were missing from his home. One of the guns had been stored in a safe for which Conklin's two sons knew the combination. After it was determined that Conklin's other son was in California, theft warrants were obtained for Langdon Conklin.
Dinwiddie sheriff's deputies took Langdon Conklin into custody about 9 p.m., and he was transferred to Colonial Heights police. He was served there with the theft warrants and released about 11:30 p.m. on an unsecured bond.
About four hours later, at 3:30 a.m. March 4, police were called to Robert Conklin's home for a reported burglary in progress and that the senior Conklin had been injured. Police were advised by a relative staying at the home that Langdon Conklin was the suspect.
When officers arrived, they found Robert Conklin lying on a couch with a severe head injury; a small wood-handled sledge hammer covered in blood was nearby. Conklin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The relative told authorities he heard multiple banging noises and went downstairs to see what was going on. He saw Langdon Conklin washing blood from his hands in the sink. Conklin admitted he had broken a window to get inside the house.
By the time the relative discovered Robert Conklin's body, the younger Conklin had left the home.
While responding to Robert Conklin's home in response to the 911 call, officers observed the senior Conklin's SUV leaving the neighborhood, and they attempted to stop it after determining the driver matched Langdon Conklin's description from earlier in the evening.
Langdon Conklin refused to stop and a pursuit ensued after he entered northbound Interstate 95. Conklin continued on I-95 to state Route 288, where police eventually stopped him after deploying spike strips on Route 288 at the Powhite Parkway extension.
Conklin admitted in an interview with detectives that he killed his father, stating "he hated his dad and that he was a master manipulator and psychopath, and that he had no respect" for him, Henderson said.
Conklin said after he was released by police about 11:30 p.m. on the gun theft charges, he walked to a nearby drug store and purchased cigarettes, two bottles of water and a bottle of wine. He said he then walked to a park where he drank the wine before walking through the woods to his father's house.
After sitting for a period of time in the pool shed because it was cold, Conklin said he took the sledgehammer and used it to break open a door to the house. After killing his father, Conklin said his cousin came downstairs and he took the keys to the SUV and started driving.
When asked by detectives what his purpose was for going inside the house - "He advised death," Henderson said.
Conklin's attorney, John Rockecharlie, declined to comment on the case.
Henderson said Rockecharlie told the court that "there were some issues between father and son" and the defendant's mother - Robert Conklin's wife - died of cancer in November.
"She was the in-between-person, the barrier [between father and son], and when she passed away, and that barrier went away," Henderson said.
