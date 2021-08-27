Dinwiddie man sentenced to 30 years for killing father in his Colonial Heights home

A Dinwiddie County man was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for breaking into his father's Colonial Heights home earlier this year and fatally bludgeoning him with a sledgehammer, about four hours after the defendant was released on charges of stealing six firearms from his father's home the previous day.

After Langdon Conklin, 25, was arrested for murder in the death of his father, Robert "Bob" Conklin, 60, he told investigators he "saw a really nice hammer" inside a pool shed in the rear of his father's home "that would fit well" in his father's skull, said Colonial Height's Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Ashley Henderson.

He then used the mallet to break open a door to his father's house in the 200 block of Woodbridge Road, where he found his dad sleeping on a downstairs couch.

"The defendant stated that he was arrested for bashing his dad's head in with [the] hammer," Henderson told the court in a summary of evidence.

Robert Conklin, who had lost his wife to cancer four months earlier, was president of his homeowner's association and head of the neighborhood watch group.