Dinwiddie man's honeymoon disrupted after gun found in his carry-on bag

"But what we have seen since the pandemic hit are infrequent flyers who are booking at the last minute, often on low-cost airlines, and they are changing their plans and changing their flights because the airlines are not currently charging fees to re-book," Farbstein said.

"They also are flying frequently on Sundays," she added. "Sundays are now the busiest travel days for passenger volume, quite a change. And so we believe that these passengers are not as familiar with the protocols, rules, regulations."

Burke, RIC's federal security director, said the infrequent or first-time travelers booking flights because of reduced ticket costs "are just not paying attention or they're forgetting" about the prohibition of carrying unsecured firearms on flights.

“It’s just a mindset for more people that are traveling for the first time, who can now afford the tickets because they’re cheaper, and then they’re just not checking [their belongings] ahead of time," Burke said. "And despite the signage that’s at the check point area, that doesn’t even spark a memory for them. And it's kind of alarming."