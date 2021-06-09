Dinwiddie resident charged with manslaughter in man's shooting death at home

A Dinwiddie County resident has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in a Tuesday night shooting that left another Dinwiddie man dead, authorities said.

Matthew Allen Sharpf, 37, of the 7400 block of Coleman’s Lake Road, was arrested and charged in the death of Jonathan Hankins, also 37, of the 4700 block of Wrenn Forrest Drive in North Dinwiddie, Dinwiddie Sheriff's Maj. William Knott said in a news release.

Deputies responded just before 11 p.m. for a person being shot at Sharpf's residence on Coleman's Lake Road. They located Hankins dead from a suspected gunshot wound, Knott said.

"The case remains under investigation and further details of this incident are not available at this time," Knott said.