Domestic abuse survivor shares story at YWCA's 25th annual 'Remember my name' vigil

For years, Lynette Lee hid from her family the abuse she experienced at the hands and fists of her former husband.

“I was embarrassed about it,” she told the crowd that gathered Thursday night in Monroe Park for the YWCA Richmond’s 25th annual memorial for those whose lives were taken as a result of domestic violence.

Both Lee and her then-husband were soldiers at the time, and she said the uniform also helped hide the bruises. It was the 1980s and “things like red flags didn’t exist,” she said in an interview before Thursday’s ceremony.

“There were few places to get help. For years, all I had to talk to was that 1-800 number,” Lee said referencing a crisis help line, like the Greater Richmond Regional Hotline operated by the YWCA.

After retiring from the Army and leaving her abuser, Lee said she reached out to the local hotline operator in Kansas, where she was living at the time. She wanted to share her survival story so those training to answer calls like hers would know whom they were speaking to.

“I was helping these folks, and I missed it with my own sister,” Lee said.