Domestic abuse survivor shares story at YWCA's 25th annual 'Remember my name' vigil

For years, Lynette Lee hid from her family the abuse she experienced at the hands and fists of her former husband.
“I was embarrassed about it,” she told the crowd that gathered Thursday night in Monroe Park for the YWCA Richmond’s 25th annual memorial for those whose lives were taken as a result of domestic violence.
Both Lee and her then-husband were soldiers at the time, and she said the uniform also helped hide the bruises. It was the 1980s and “things like red flags didn’t exist,” she said in an interview before Thursday’s ceremony.
“There were few places to get help. For years, all I had to talk to was that 1-800 number,” Lee said referencing a crisis help line, like the Greater Richmond Regional Hotline operated by the YWCA.
After retiring from the Army and leaving her abuser, Lee said she reached out to the local hotline operator in Kansas, where she was living at the time. She wanted to share her survival story so those training to answer calls like hers would know whom they were speaking to.
“I was helping these folks, and I missed it with my own sister,” Lee said.
In 2006, three days before her 46th birthday, Lee’s sister was fatally shot by her ex-husband in front of her 16-year-old daughter and two grandchildren.
Lee’s sister, Sharon Cuffee Murphy, was living in Norfolk at the time. She had divorced the man who killed her and had a restraining order against him, which he consistently violated, Lee later found out.
“Everything had changed,” Lee said of when her sister was killed. “Nothing has been the same.”
Lee now shares her sister’s story more than her own.
“I’ve been finding ways to remember her,” said Lee, who now lives in Prince George County, where she is program director for GOALS Initiative. The organization was founded by Lee and two other female military veterans who experienced similar abuse, and has a scholarship program named for Lee’s sister.
Lee has attended the YWCA’s memorial service each year since moving to the area in 2010 and was this year’s keynote speaker.
“Every year is a new healing for me,” she told the crowd of a few dozen people. “I don’t want people to see my scars; I want people to see my healing.”
The annual event was truncated and held outside because of COVID-19.
YWCA board members read 196 names of those lost to domestic or intimate partner violence in the region over the past 25 years.
“Unfortunately, we continue to lose lives every year,” said Linda Tissiere, CEO of YWCA Richmond. “This is a pandemic beyond our imagination.”
In Virginia, 1 in 3 homicides are related to domestic or intimate partner violence and 73% of women killed involve domestic or partner abuse, Tissiere said.
Tissiere said the hotline and hospital response team — just two of the programs that are run 24/7 by the YWCA — never stopped operating during the pandemic, a health crisis that has further isolated those suffering abuse with their abuser.
The hotline number is (804) 612-6126. It serves anywhere in the region, including Richmond, Hopewell and the counties of Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Goochland, New Kent, Charles City, King William, and King and Queen.
“It’s good to get help,” Lee said. “If someone says they are going to hurt you, believe them. Because they have thought about it. Now they are voicing it. Don’t wait for them to act on it.”
