Driver acquitted of manslaughter of recycling worker in Chesterfield

A Norfolk man with ties to Chesterfield County has been acquitted in the death of a TFC Recycling employee, who was struck and killed by the defendant's car after jumping into the road from a company truck that was stopping to collect recyclables.

After a trial Tuesday in Chesterfield Circuit Court, a jury found Jordan A. Bouldin, 25, not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 1, 2020, death of Richmond resident Matthew L. Pitchford, 57, who was fatally injured in the 9800 block of River Road.

According to evidence, Bouldin was traveling on River Road when he came upon the recycling truck and two vehicles behind it about 2 p.m. A majority of witnesses said as the truck began to slow to a stop in the eastbound lane with the two cars behind it still moving, Bouldin crossed the broken yellow center line into the westbound lane to pass the line of vehicles along a straight stretch of the road.

As the front of his vehicle reached the driver's side of the truck's cab, Pitchford jumped off the truck and was struck by Bouldin's vehicle. "All the witnesses kind of seemed to indicate that he jumped and was struck very quickly, pretty much instantaneously," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Miller.

Miller said an imprint of Pitchford's boot near the point of impact was close to the edge of the road, and essentially where the recycling bin Pitchford was to collect was located.

In testimony, three prosecution witnesses estimated Bouldin's speed was between 30 and 35 mph, and that Bouldin's Jeep struck Pitchford about the same time as his feet touched the road.

"My client didn't have a chance to stop," said defense attorney Randy Rowlett.

The speed limit in that stretch of road is 45 mph and the broken yellow center line allows for passing.

Two traffic crash experts estimated in trial testimony that Bouldin's vehicle was traveling between 35 and 42 mph when it struck Pitchford in an analysis with a 15 percent margin of error.

Rowlett said his client maintained from the beginning that he never saw anyone mounting or dismounting the truck before the accident occurred, "so he didn't know anybody was hanging on it." The truck driver testified that his last stop before Pitchford was struck had been a half-mile away.

"The dimensions of the truck were such that from directly behind the vehicle ... you couldn't see Matthew Pitchford hanging on to the side of the truck," Rowlett said. "It was also pretty clear that the truck is not designed for anybody to hang on to the side to dismount to load recycle bins."

Prosecutors argued that motorists approaching a recycling truck with flashing yellow lights should expect such trucks to make frequent stops, and during those stops a worker would be coming off the truck to pickup recycling bins at the side of the road. "It's kind of forseeable that that would be happening," Miller said.

The prosecution also argued when motorists come upon a stationary vehicle engaged in the collection of refuse, a Virginia code section requires that they must pass with caution and proceed 10 mph below the speed limit and two feet from the left of the stationary vehicle.

Rowlett countered that Bouldin was traveling at around 35 mph — 10 miles below the speed limit — and the truck was still moving when he began to pass.

Bouldin stopped immediately after hitting Pitchford and cooperated with police.

Authorities were initially concerned that Bouldin may have been talking on his phone at the time of the crash. But an investigation revealed that he had been on a hands-free call some distance back, and had completed the call by the time the truck was in his view, Rowlett said.

Rowlett explained to jurors in closing that Bouldin's actions didn't rise to the level of involuntary manslaughter under Virginia law, which requires conduct so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a callous disregard for human life.

"In engaging in that passing maneuver, he had to expect that the probable consequence was that somebody was going to get killed," the attorney said. "And that was just outrageous."

At the time of the crash, Bouldin, who was raised in Chesterfield, had recently graduated from Old Dominion University and was employed as a certified nursing assistant and living in Norfolk. He was planning to attend medical school to become a physician's assistant.

"He was headed home [to Matoaca] from Norfolk to visit his 93-year-old great grandmother when this happened," Rowlett said.