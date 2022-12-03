Driver charged with dragging trooper by SUV on I-295

A Delaware man has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly dragging a Virginia State Police trooper with an SUV.

Milton Jermaine Lewis, 38, is accused of speeding off in a 2021 Mazda CX-30 during a Friday afternoon traffic stop and dragging the trooper along Interstate 295 along the way.

“Caught in the [passenger] door, the trooper was dragged approximately 3 miles as the SUV reached speeds of up to 115 mph as it continued south on I-295,” police said in a statement.

Police said Lewis was pulled over at 4:08 pm Friday for driving 97 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Police said Lewis was noncompliant with the trooper's requests and eventually sped away, causing the passenger door to close on the trooper.

The SUV later struck two southbound tractor-trailers and crashed near the Creighton Rd. exit, according to police. The driver then fled by foot.

State police searched for the suspect with assistance from Henrico County Police and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:18 p.m., Lewis was found and arrested near Cold Harbor Road. Police found a handgun inside the SUV.

Lewis also faces felony charges of eluding of a police officer, assault of a law enforcement officer and hit and run.

The trooper and Lewis had minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewis' other charges include reckless driving, having a concealed weapon, altering a serial number on a firearm, abduction, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt.