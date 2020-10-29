Driver charged with manslaughter in death of worker collecting recyclables in Chesterfield

The driver in a fatal crash in Chesterfield County on Oct. 1 has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, the county police said Thursday.

Police said a TFC Recycling truck was traveling in the 9800 block of River Road when it stopped and a worker, identified as Matthew L. Pitchford, 57, attempted to collect recyclables.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Jeep Grand Cherokee then tried to pass the recycling truck and struck Pitchford, of the 3500 block of Maryland Avenue in Richmond. Pitchford was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Jordan A. Bouldin, 23, remained on scene. On Wednesday, Bouldin, of the 400 block of Delaware Avenue in Norfolk, was served with a warrant for involuntary manslaughter in relation to the crash.