Driver dead after Chesterfield crash; police say he might have suffered medical emergency

Chesterfield County police said a man died Tuesday after a crash that might have been preceded by a medical emergency.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. in the 2700 block of Old Gun Road West. Police said a 2018 Dodge work van was leaving a residence when it hit a mailbox, crossed the roadway, went into a ditch and then up an embankment, before striking a vehicle on private property.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that the driver had suffered a medical emergency.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.