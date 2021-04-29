Driver dead after Interstate 95 crash in Henrico

Virginia State Police said a driver was dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

Late Wednesday, just before midnight, state police responded to the crash at northbound I-95's 86 mile marker, near the exit for Sliding Hill Road.

State police said a gray Honda Accord ran off northbound I-95 to the left and struck a Jersey wall before coming to rest on the left shoulder, facing south. The driver, who was the vehicle's only occupant, was thrown from the Accord onto the interstate.

The driver was then hit by a red Toyota Camry before being struck by a tractor-trailer whose driver did not stop, police said.

The Accord's driver, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene.

Police said the Camry was being driven by a 54-year-old resident of Dorchester, Mass. He and his two adult passengers were wearing seat belts and uninjured.

The investigation remained ongoing.