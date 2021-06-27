Driver dies after crash on Courthouse Road near Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

Shortly after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2000 Isuzu Rodeo was traveling northbound in the 600 block of North Courthouse Road, a bit south of Midlothian Turnpike, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital, Chesterfield police said in a news release. Their identity is being withheld until their next of kin is notified.