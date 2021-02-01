Driver fatally shot during incident involving Caroline sheriff's deputies

Virginia State Police announced late Monday that they are investigating after a driver was fatally shot during an incident involving Caroline County sheriff's deputies.

According to state police, Caroline sheriff's deputies responded about 5 p.m. Monday to the 17000 block of Countyline Church Road after receiving a 911 call about a car stopped in the road with an unconscious driver.

The driver regained consciousness after deputies arrived.

"During the deputies’ interaction with the driver, he was subsequently shot," state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport wrote in a news release.

The driver, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene.

No other details about the incident were provided.

State police said that they are investigating at the request of the Caroline sheriff.