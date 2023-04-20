A man hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday has died, Chesterfield police said.

John M. Wilson, 56, died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries. Police released information about the death on Thursday.

Wilson was driving a 1995 Nissan Frontier turning left from onto Woodmont Drive when it was hit by a 2016 Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.