Driver killed in crash on Ashe Boulevard had swerved to avoid pedestrians, witnesses tell police
Driver killed in crash on Ashe Boulevard had swerved to avoid pedestrians, witnesses tell police

ambulance lights

A 23-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and striking a pole in the Carytown area on Tuesday night, according to Richmond police.

Nicholas Anthony Smith, 23, was southbound in the 100 block of South Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Witnesses told police the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, swerved to avoid striking two pedestrians who were crossing Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Police said Smith lost control of the car, which left the roadway and struck a pole near the intersection of West Cary Street.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with further information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at (804) 646-0280 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

