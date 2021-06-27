Driver killed in crash on Cogbill Road in Chesterfield

A motorist died Sunday after a crash in Chesterfield County.

A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling eastbound in the 3900 block of Cogbill Road about 11:20 a.m. when the driver ran off the right side of the road, Chesterfield police said in a news release. The vehicle overcorrected and crossed both lanes of travel before striking a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The driver’s name is being withheld until officials can notify the family.

The stretch of Cogbill where the crash occurred is close to Chippenham Parkway and Hopkins Road, and near Meadowbrook Country Club.