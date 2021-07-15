 Skip to main content
Driver killed in crash while fleeing trooper on Interstate 95 in Richmond, police say
Driver killed in crash while fleeing trooper on Interstate 95 in Richmond, police say

A driver fleeing authorities died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Richmond, according to Virginia State Police.

About 3:30 p.m., a trooper monitoring I-95 traffic at Chippenham Parkway saw a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a 60 mph zone. The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver immediately fled, state police said.

The pursuit ended with the fleeing driver running off the road on the ramp to Maury Street in South Richmond, police said. The vehicle fell about 25 feet and overturned several times.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver, whose identity was not immediately released, died at the scene.

During the chase, the driver made contact with two other vehicles, police said, but the other vehicles didn't sustain disabling damage and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

