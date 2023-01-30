Driver killed in early morning crash near Iron Bridge Park in Chesterfield

This week we saw the change in the leadership of a local family-owned trucking company doing $5 billion in annual revenue and met the fourth generation family member about to take over. A1 Extra is presented by Westminster Canterbury.
A motorist was killed early Monday when the car he was driving veered off the road and struck several trees near Iron Bridge Park in Chesterfield County.
The victim's name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.
Chesterfield police said the crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. when the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger heading south on Huntington Creek Drive left the road, entered a residential plot in the 8800 block of Leisure Land and struck trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation. Police urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.
As mass shootings are again drawing public attention, states across the U.S. seem to be deepening their political divide on gun policies. A series of recent mass shootings in California come after a third straight year in which U.S. states recorded more than 600 mass shootings involving at least four deaths or injuries. Democratic-led states that already have restrictive gun laws have responded to home-state tragedies by enacting or proposing even more limits on guns. Many states with Republican-led legislatures appear unlikely to adopt any new gun policies after last year's local mass shootings. They're pinning the problem on violent individuals, not their weapons.