Driver killed in early morning crash near Iron Bridge Park in Chesterfield

A motorist was killed early Monday when the car he was driving veered off the road and struck several trees near Iron Bridge Park in Chesterfield County.

The victim's name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.

Chesterfield police said the crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. when the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger heading south on Huntington Creek Drive left the road, entered a residential plot in the 8800 block of Leisure Land and struck trees. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation. Police urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.

Mark Bowes (804) 649-6450

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

@RTDMarkBowes on Twitter

