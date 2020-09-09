Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hanover County on Wednesday morning.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the 15500 block of Mountain Road for the crash about 7:50 a.m.

A Chevrolet sedan was heading east on Mountain Road, east of St. Peters Church Road, when it went off the right side of the road, the Sheriff's Office said. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.