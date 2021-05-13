Driver killed when he slams into fire truck stopped on I-95 for another wreck

A motorist was killed Wednesday night when their vehicle slammed into a fire truck that was stopped in the left lane of Interstate 95 in Prince George County to assist with an earlier crash, state police said.

The name, age and gender of the victim, who was driving a Nissan Versa, was being withheld pending notification of relatives.

State police said the victim's car struck a 1989 GMS fire truck, operated by the Carson Volunteer Fire Department, that was stopped in the left lane. Fire and EMS personnel had responded earlier to a single-vehicle crash at I-95's 41 mile marker, which is at the state Route 35 and 156 exit.

No fire personnel were on board the truck at the time, and no pedestrians were struck, police said. The Nissan's driver was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

It was not immediately known whether the fire truck's emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash.