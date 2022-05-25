Driver of a SUV that crashed into apartment building was shot to death, Henrico police say

A man driving a SUV that crashed into several parked cars and an apartment building early Wednesday morning near the Dumbarton area in Henrico County had been shot to death, according to police.

Henrico police responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a SUV, the department posted to Twitter. The crash occurred to an apartment building along Bremner Boulevard and Beth Road, less than a mile west of Staples Mill Road.

The man driving was pronounced dead on the scene "with obvious signs of trauma, related to a shooting," police tweeted.

Any one with information related to the crash or homicide is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com.