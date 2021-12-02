Driver of bus that crashed off I-95 in Prince George, killing 2 and injuring dozens, pleads guilty

Bahuriak also noted that Chow has expressed genuine remorse for his mistake and taken responsibility. "He did not want trial," the attorney said. "He wants to bring closure for these families" who lost loved ones.

Through an interpreter, Chow, who at the time of the crash was a licensed commercial driver for Tao's Travel Inc. based in Middleton, Mass., offered his apologies to the victims.

Prosecutors said Chow cooperated with Virginia State Police throughout the investigation.

Trooper Roman Borshch, who was the first to respond to the crash, determined that Chow was not under the influence of any substances. He also concluded that Chow had failed to adjust his speed to the foggy conditions and consequently was unable to safely correct his course once he became confused as to where he was on I-95.

The weather station at Dinwiddie County Airport, the nearest one to the crash scene, reported that there was only a quarter-mile of visibility at the time of the crash and the temperature was 28 degrees.

The bus had originally departed from Orlando, Fla., and had stopped in Rocky Mount, N.C., to switch drivers. Chow was the designated driver for the final leg of the trip to New York. Tao's Travel had permission to pick people up and drop them off every day in Chinatown, according to a New York City bus stop permit.