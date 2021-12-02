Driver of bus that crashed off I-95 in Prince George, killing 2 and injuring dozens, pleads guilty

The driver of a discount-fare bus who mistakenly believed he was exiting northbound Interstate 95 onto I-295 when he crashed in dense fog in Prince George County with 56 passengers aboard, killing two and injuring dozens more, pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. He will perform community service but serve no time behind bars.
Yui Man Chow, 42, a resident of Staten Island, N.Y., was driving on March 19, 2019, from Rocky Mount, N.C., with a planned destination of New York City. He was traveling at or slightly above the posted 65 mph speed limit despite the very foggy conditions when he came upon Exit 45 in Prince George — which has a maximum speed limit of 25 mph. Chow confused that exit with the one about a mile north, which splits gradually onto I-295 with a 65 mph limit, according to a summary of evidence presented Thursday in Prince George Circuit Court.
Chow began to steer the bus onto the Exit 45 ramp, which has a very tight radius. With extremely limited visibility, Chow was unable to correct his mistake and the bus rolled off the exit ramp and landed on its left side in deep mud at 5:22 a.m. Most if not all of the passengers were unsecured, and some were thrown out of the bus windows during the rollover, Prince George Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Timothy Dustan said in his summary to the court.
Passengers Janetta Cumberbatch, 81, a retired nurse from Queens, N.Y., and Su Feng Xu, 37, a Chinese national, died of injuries from the wreck. Dozens of others were injured and transported to four hospitals. Rescuers treated the scene as a mass casualty event and went into triage mode.
On Thursday, more than 2 1/2 years after the crash and following numerous trial delays due to the COVID pandemic and corresponding travel restrictions, Chow was convicted of one count of involuntary manslaughter in Prince George Circuit Court. In accordance with his plea agreement, Judge William Allan Sharrett sentenced Chow to five years in prison with all five years suspended.
Discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for Chow, who had no prior criminal record, called for no active incarceration, and prosecutors agreed not to recommend a departure from the guidelines. In lieu of prison time, Chow was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. A second count of involuntary manslaughter was withdrawn.
Authorities said in 2019 that the ramp at Exit 45, where the crash occurred, was a problem area and it already had come under scrutiny by highway safety officials. The bus crash was the ninth wreck that had been reported at that location since the start of 2014.
The Virginia Department of Transportation was investigating whether some of the wrecks were due to drivers on northbound I-95 becoming confused by highway signs and thinking Exit 45 is actually a ramp onto I-295.
In remarks Thursday to the court, defense attorney David Bahuriak reiterated the exit's problems and noted they played a significant role in the bus crash. In preparing his client's defense, Bahuriak said he visited the site and saw several drivers in broad daylight take the exit in confusion and then attempt to back up after realizing they weren't headed to I-295.
Bahuriak also noted that Chow has expressed genuine remorse for his mistake and taken responsibility. "He did not want trial," the attorney said. "He wants to bring closure for these families" who lost loved ones.
Through an interpreter, Chow, who at the time of the crash was a licensed commercial driver for Tao's Travel Inc. based in Middleton, Mass., offered his apologies to the victims.
Prosecutors said Chow cooperated with Virginia State Police throughout the investigation.
Trooper Roman Borshch, who was the first to respond to the crash, determined that Chow was not under the influence of any substances. He also concluded that Chow had failed to adjust his speed to the foggy conditions and consequently was unable to safely correct his course once he became confused as to where he was on I-95.
The weather station at Dinwiddie County Airport, the nearest one to the crash scene, reported that there was only a quarter-mile of visibility at the time of the crash and the temperature was 28 degrees.
The bus had originally departed from Orlando, Fla., and had stopped in Rocky Mount, N.C., to switch drivers. Chow was the designated driver for the final leg of the trip to New York. Tao's Travel had permission to pick people up and drop them off every day in Chinatown, according to a New York City bus stop permit.
