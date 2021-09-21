Driver pleads guilty to killing Henrico County police captain in February hit-and-run

The driver who hit and killed a Henrico County police captain while he was running off-duty and then fled the scene has pleaded guilty.

Donald L. Lambert Jr., 55, was out jogging along Greenwood Road, not far from his home, the morning of Feb. 27 when he was struck by a "wrecker" or tow truck driven by Justin Thomas Regensburg.

Regensburg, 31, of Chesterfield County, entered a guilty plea to felony homicide and hit and run in Henrico Circuit Court on Tuesday. In exchange for his plea, three other charges were dropped.

There was no agreement on sentencing as part of the plea, which means a judge will sentence Regensburg. A sentencing hearing was set for January 2022.

Felony homicide is the accidental killing of another "contrary to the intention of the parties," according to the state code, and carries a punishment of between 5 and 40 years in prison.

Hit-and-run is the layman's wording for a statue that requires a driver to stop in the event of a vehicle crash where injury or damage occurs. A violation of that law is considered a class 5 felony, which is punishable up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.