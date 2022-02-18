Driver sentenced to 28 years for fatally striking Henrico police captain and fleeing the scene

A Chesterfield County man who was driving a tow truck when he hit and killed a Henrico County police captain and fled the scene has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Justin Thomas Regensburg, 31, was convicted in September after pleaded guilty to felony homicide and hit-and-run.

On Friday, a judge in Henrico County Circuit Court sentenced him to 40 years with 15 suspended on the homicide charge and five years with two suspended for the the hit-and-run, according to Cathy Black, a special prosecutor from Williamsburg-James City County.

Donald L. Lambert Jr., 55, was jogging along Greenwood Road, not far from his home, the morning of Feb. 27, 2021, when he was struck by a "wrecker" or tow truck driven by Regensburg.

Lambert was remembered as a "get-it-done, make-it-happen kind of guy" by Henrico Manager John Vithoulkas, who spoke at his funeral. Attendance was limited because of restrictions during the pandemic, but nearly 800 more people watched virtually.

The service was held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, where just a month before his death Lambert had been ordained as a deacon. He was a longtime member there, often playing the fiddle during services and taught Sunday school class, which met in his backyard during the pandemic.

Lambert lived most of his life in Henrico, where he graduated from Hermitage High School. He then attended James Madison University, graduating in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in history. That same year, he began his career with the police division that spanned three decades. He had most recently headed its Special Operations Group.

He was survived by a wife, two sons and two stepdaughters, all of whom are grown.

The stretch of road where Lambert was stuck, between Greenwood Glen Drive and Winfrey Road, was under construction and had no shoulder at the time. The wrecker crashed into a shed after hitting Lambert and an occupied car. Regensburg then fled on foot.

The next day, he was arrested in King William County following a brief chase along the Richmond-Tappahannock Highway. He has been convicted of eluding police there, but awaits sentencing.