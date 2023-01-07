 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Driver shot on interstate in Hopewell expected to recover

  • 0
Police lights

Police lights

 Stock photo

Meteorologist Sean Sublette examines the potential for snow across Virginia starting on Friday, January 13

A woman driving on Interstate 295 in Hopewell early Saturday was shot and sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police.

At 12:53 a.m., the 36-year-old woman from Hopewell was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of I-295 when a vehicle approached from behind and someone began shooting at her car, according to state police.

The driver was struck and was able to pull over at the 13-mile marker. She was transported to Southside Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

State police asked anyone with information to call (804) 609-5656 or #77 on a cellphone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News