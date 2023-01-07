Driver shot on interstate in Hopewell expected to recover

A woman driving on Interstate 295 in Hopewell early Saturday was shot and sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Virginia State Police.

At 12:53 a.m., the 36-year-old woman from Hopewell was driving a 2009 Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of I-295 when a vehicle approached from behind and someone began shooting at her car, according to state police.

The driver was struck and was able to pull over at the 13-mile marker. She was transported to Southside Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.