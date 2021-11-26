Driver strikes a pedestrian in fatal Thanksgiving evening accident

A pedestrian was killed in a single car accident Thanksgiving evening in Chesterfield County.

The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld at this time until next of kin is notified, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a 2013 Kia Sorento, according to police.

The driver, who remained on scene, was traveling eastbound in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road. The accident happened around 6:08 p.m. Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.