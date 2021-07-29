 Skip to main content
Driver uninjured after gunfire from nearby car on Interstate 64 in Henrico
A driver on Interstate 64 escaped injury Thursday after someone began shooting from a nearby Lexus, according to Virginia State Police.

State police responded to the shooting, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the Nine Mile Road overpass in Henrico County, about 4 p.m.

The driver of a Chrysler sedan reported being in the right lane when gunfire started to come from people in a black Lexus sedan in the left lane. The Chrysler's driver was able to pull over and was not injured.

State police said the investigation remains in the initial stages.

Anyone with information should call (804) 609-5656 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can be given anonymously.

