Driver who fatally struck 'The Cat Lady' in Richmond pleads guilty to DUI

Cavedo noted during the hearing that the scene of the crash, at North Robinson Street and Park Avenue, is a well-traveled pedestrian zone. In response to the judge, Payne said that Doran had been warned repeatedly about the danger of crossing streets at night wearing dark clothes.

On the night of the crash, Doran was in a crosswalk wearing dark clothing as she was pushing her rolling walker across Robinson Street from east to west, Payne said. Warner was driving south on Robinson when her car struck Doran.

Doran, 77, died more than four months later, on April 17, from injuries suffered in the crash, Payne said.

Shortly after Doran's death, Payne had said she planned to bring a charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter against Warner before a grand jury. On Friday, Payne said that after considering all the evidence, the prosecution had decided not to pursue a manslaughter charge.

Known as "The Cat Lady" and "Saint Margaret," Doran had been a fixture in the Fan neighborhood and Museum District where she often was seen trudging with her rolling walker, day and night, to feed the many feral cats she called her own.