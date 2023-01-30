 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Driver who fatally struck VCU student hasn't been charged

  • 0

Tuesday through Thursday look cloudier, colder, and damp with periodic showers, and perhaps some wet snowflakes

Authorities have not charged the driver who struck and killed a Virginia Commonwealth University student Friday morning, police said.

The driver remained at the scene after the vehicle hit Mahrokh Somia Khan, 22, a VCU senior.

Khan was attempting to cross West Main Street at the intersection of Laurel Street shortly before 9 a.m. when she was hit in the right travel lane of West Main. 

VCU student struck and killed by vehicle on campus

Authorities have not released the driver's name. Police are continuing to investigate. 

People are also reading…

The intersection, which is surrounded by Altria Theater, Monroe Park, a VCU dorm and a VCU parking garage, is a location with significant pedestrian traffic. 

20200807_MET_VCU icon

A person walks on Franklin Street near a VCU sign. 

Khan was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died. A VCU administrator said she planned to attend medical school after graduating.  

Eric Kolenich (804) 649-6109

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

@EricKolenich on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, health systems and more for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 and spent 11 years in the Sports section. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel's Netanyahu vows swift, strong response to recent violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News