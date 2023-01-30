Driver who fatally struck VCU student hasn't been charged

Authorities have not charged the driver who struck and killed a Virginia Commonwealth University student Friday morning, police said.

The driver remained at the scene after the vehicle hit Mahrokh Somia Khan, 22, a VCU senior.

Khan was attempting to cross West Main Street at the intersection of Laurel Street shortly before 9 a.m. when she was hit in the right travel lane of West Main.

Authorities have not released the driver's name. Police are continuing to investigate.

The intersection, which is surrounded by Altria Theater, Monroe Park, a VCU dorm and a VCU parking garage, is a location with significant pedestrian traffic.

Khan was transported to VCU Medical Center, where she died. A VCU administrator said she planned to attend medical school after graduating.

