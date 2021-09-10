Drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring busted in Henrico County, 13 arrested

Thirteen people were arrested and “significant quantities” of drugs were seized as part of a three-year drug-trafficking and money-laundering investigation, Henrico County police said Friday in a statement.

The police division, along with help from local, state and federal partners, took those involved into custody on Sept. 2, including the man they say is the “kingpin” behind the “criminal enterprise in which money was laundered and heroin, cocaine and marijuana were distributed and trafficked,” according to the news release.

Nikike N. Tyler, 42, of Henrico, is charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics, conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana, conspiring to commit money laundering, and being the principal organizer of a continuing criminal enterprise.

The investigation began in spring 2018, and was led by the division’s Organized Crime Section, police said. Evidence suggests that the alleged illegal activity dated as far back as 2015, and spanned the entire country and even into areas of Mexico, police said.