Drug-trafficking and money-laundering ring busted in Henrico County, 13 arrested

Thirteen people were arrested and “significant quantities” of drugs were seized as part of a three-year drug-trafficking and money-laundering investigation, Henrico County police said Friday in a statement.
The police division, along with help from local, state and federal partners, took those involved into custody on Sept. 2, including the man they say is the “kingpin” behind the “criminal enterprise in which money was laundered and heroin, cocaine and marijuana were distributed and trafficked,” according to the news release.
Nikike N. Tyler, 42, of Henrico, is charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics, conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana, conspiring to commit money laundering, and being the principal organizer of a continuing criminal enterprise.
The investigation began in spring 2018, and was led by the division’s Organized Crime Section, police said. Evidence suggests that the alleged illegal activity dated as far back as 2015, and spanned the entire country and even into areas of Mexico, police said.
The following agencies assisted in the investigation and subsequent arrests: Chesterfield County Police Department, Maryland State Police, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Richmond Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Henrico Division of Fire, Virginia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Virginia State Police, and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The following individuals have also been arrested and are being held at Henrico’s jail or are awaiting extradition to Virginia:
- Andre M. Johnson Sr., 58, of Richmond, was charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics, conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana, and conspiring to commit money laundering.
- Brittanie E. Williams, 34, of Richmond, was charged with conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
- Christopher D. Canty, 40, of Richmond, was charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics.
- Wilsean A. Wright, 47, of Richmond, was charged with conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
- Ronald Hieskill, 39, of Richmond, was charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics.
- Richard D. Webb, 34, of Henrico, was charged with conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana.
- Jasmine N. Armistead, 31, of Chesterfield, was charged with conspiring to distribute more than 5 pounds of marijuana and conspiring to commit money laundering.
- Shawn M. Smith, 44, of Richmond, was charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics.
- Raul Moreno-Flores, 45, of Los Angeles, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
- Robert Redfearn, 49, of Washington, was charged with conspiring to distribute narcotics.
- Amna Elzain, 27, of Washington, was charged with conspiring to commit money laundering.
- Blandon Wimberly, 52, from Temple Hills, Md., was charged with conspiring to commit money laundering.
