Drugs, alcohol believed factors in fatal Laburnum Avenue pedestrian crash, police say

A Henrico County resident has been charged in the death of a pedestrian killed while crossing East Laburnum Avenue on Saturday.

Jason Alexander Wallace, 29, of Henrico was charged with felony hit and run and possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Officers at around 10:40 p.m. responded to the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue and found a man lying on the ground near a business, police said. He died at a hospital.

Police on Monday identified him as Thaddeus Lee Smith, 54, of Henrico.

Police said Smith was walking northbound across East Laburnum in the crosswalk when he was struck by a dark SUV that fled the scene.

Officers found the damaged vehicle and Smith at a home in the 1500 block of Carter Street, police said.

Investigators believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash, police said.

