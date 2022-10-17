 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUI charge filed against motorist who police say hit Midlothian Turnpike pedestrian

The motorist who police say was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Midlothian Turnpike has been charged with drunken driving.

Vivian Whiting-Bailey of Chesterfield County was arrested for DUI and felony hit and run.

The crash was just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike. A 2014 Kia Optima hit two pedestrians, police said.

Skyler Allen Steak, 26, of North Chesterfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Whiting-Bailey is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

— From staff reports

0 Comments

