Dump truck driver in fatal motorcycle crash flees on foot, Chesterfield County police say

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle in Chesterfield County.
Police responded at 6:07 p.m. to the crash in the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said they’re waiting to release the person’s name until family members are notified. The truck driver fled on foot and, as of Wednesday night, hasn’t been located, police said. The roadway was expected to be closed as the scene is investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.