 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dylann Roof appeal in limbo after Richmond-based court of appeals judges recuse themselves
0 Comments
alert top story

Dylann Roof appeal in limbo after Richmond-based court of appeals judges recuse themselves

  • 0
Dylann Roof seeks rehearing on church shooting conviction

FILE - In this April 10, 2017, file photo, Dylann Roof enters the court room at the Charleston County Judicial Center to enter his guilty plea on murder charges in Charleston, S.C. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, upheld Roof's conviction and sentence on federal death row for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond affirmed Roof's conviction and sentence in the shootings at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

 Grace Beahm

The Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals left the case of Dylann Storm Roof, the first person sentenced to death for a federal hate crime, in uncharted territory Monday.

Roof, 27, a white supremacist, was sentenced to death in 2017 for the killings of nine African American men and women attending church in Charleston, S.C., in a case prosecuted by Julius N. Richardson, then an assistant U.S. attorney. Richardson is now a judge on the 4th Circuit, which handles cases from South Carolina, as well as Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina.

As a result, when Roof appealed his convictions to the 4th Circuit, all the judges "recused" themselves – stepped back from the case because they might appear to have a conflict of interest. Federal appeals courts normally decide cases with three-judge panels. Roof's appeal was turned over to three judges from other appeals courts who were designated by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Three-judge panel decisions can be appealed to the full appeals court – all 15 judges in active service – sitting "en banc." It takes a majority of the full appeals court to decide to rehear a case en banc.

On Aug. 25, the three-judge panel designated by Roberts upheld the convictions and sentence. They also denied a request to rehear the appeal. Last Friday Roof's lawyers asked the 4th Circuit to designate a substitute en banc panel to decide whether an en banc hearing is warranted in Roof's case.

In a brief order Monday, Chief Judge Roger Gregory turned down the request, writing that only 4th Circuit judges in regular active service may decide whether to hear a case en banc. Designating outside judges for that purpose was inappropriate, he added.

Roof is being held on federal death row in Terre Haute, Ind. His lawyers did not return requests for comment Tuesday on Gregory's ruling.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and an expert on the 4th Circuit, said, "This is a death penalty case with high stakes and you want to run out the whole possible procedural gamut. His lawyers are just doing what they should be as good lawyers zealously representing their client."

Tobias said it appears they could file a similar motion with Roberts requesting he designate a group of judges to make the decision about an en banc hearing just as they asked Gregory.

"I don't know what's going to happen. It's a really very interesting issue," Tobias said. He said he believes Gregory is saying that such decisions must be made by the members of the 4th Circuit but they cannot do so because the judges have recused themselves.

Tobias said that should Roberts turn down such a request, Roof can still ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal of the Aug. 25 ruling.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News