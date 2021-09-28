Dylann Roof appeal in limbo after Richmond-based court of appeals judges recuse themselves

In a brief order Monday, Chief Judge Roger Gregory turned down the request, writing that only 4th Circuit judges in regular active service may decide whether to hear a case en banc. Designating outside judges for that purpose was inappropriate, he added.

Roof is being held on federal death row in Terre Haute, Ind. His lawyers did not return requests for comment Tuesday on Gregory's ruling.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law and an expert on the 4th Circuit, said, "This is a death penalty case with high stakes and you want to run out the whole possible procedural gamut. His lawyers are just doing what they should be as good lawyers zealously representing their client."

Tobias said it appears they could file a similar motion with Roberts requesting he designate a group of judges to make the decision about an en banc hearing just as they asked Gregory.

"I don't know what's going to happen. It's a really very interesting issue," Tobias said. He said he believes Gregory is saying that such decisions must be made by the members of the 4th Circuit but they cannot do so because the judges have recused themselves.

Tobias said that should Roberts turn down such a request, Roof can still ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear his appeal of the Aug. 25 ruling.