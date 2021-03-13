 Skip to main content
Early morning shooting leaves two dead, others injured in Henrico County
Early morning shooting leaves two dead, others injured in Henrico County

police lights.jpg

A man was shot to death in East End.

A early morning shooting left two dead and several others injured on Saturday, Henrico County police said.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Henrico authorities began received several emergency phone calls reporting a shooting in the 5100 block of Richmond-Henrico Turnpike, near the Richmond Raceway.

As police arrived, several people were in a parking lot, including several who were injured.

Two men died as a result of their injuries, police said. Additional victims, though police did not say how many, are being treated at area hospitals with critical injuries.

"Further information on these victims will be forthcoming as we get additional information," police said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com to submit tips anonymously.

Breaking News