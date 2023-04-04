Richmond authorities on Tuesday released the name of a man found dead in the 1000 block of Mosby Street on Monday.

Police at 8:44 p.m. received a call about a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street in the East End. Officers searched the area and found Jackson with an apparent gunshot wound.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.