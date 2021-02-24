Embattled Chesterfield judge loses bid for reappointment, despite certification earlier in week

"She’s done," Chase said of O'Berry's work on the bench after her term expires March 31. "Unfortunately I think she’s a good judge. I would love to seen her back on there but no one from the Democratic caucus was willing to put her name forward [during this week's Senate sessions], and no one from the Republican caucus was willing to put her name on there. I was willing to do it, but I knew that I didn’t have the votes.”

Rules of the Senate allow any senator to nominate a certified candidate for election by the full body, but no one thus far has stepped forward with the special session nearing its end.

Said Morrissey: "I think it speaks volumes that out of 39 senators, not one senator placed her name in nomination. And it doesn't have to do with anything other than her record, and I can't be any more blunt than that."

"Before this even began, I didn’t want it to play out in public," he said. "And I told the chief judge in Chesterfield General District Court, and as a courtesy to Judge O'Berry, that she does not have the support in the Senate, and I think respectfully she should withdraw. And I went over the reasons: the judicial vetting in December and her [judicial performance] evaluations. Most judges when they hear that, they don't go forward. She chose to."