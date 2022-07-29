Equality Virginia: Teacher was rightfully fired for refusing to use transgender student's pronouns

Equality Virginia, a Richmond-based nonprofit that advocates for LGBTQ equality statewide, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, a civil rights law firm, and about 35 partners and school board leaders across the state, filed a brief this week asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to uphold the King William County Circuit Court’s dismissal of Peter Vlaming’s lawsuit against the West Point School Board.

The School Board rejected the former teacher’s claims that he was unlawfully fired for violating West Point schools anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies.

Vlaming, who taught French at West Point High School before he was fired in December 2018, has said he could not in good conscience use the student’s preferred pronouns because he said it would have violated his religious beliefs. Vlaming said his Christian faith prevented him from using male pronouns for a student he saw as female.

Vlaming later sued the School Board. A King William County Circuit Court judge dismissed the case. Vlaming now wants the state Supreme Court to find that the court erred, reverse the decision and send it back to the lower court.

In May, Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office filed a brief with the state Supreme Court in support of Vlaming. The office argued that the Virginia Religious Freedom Restoration Act, enacted in 2007, prevented the West Point School Board from firing Vlaming “because of his religious objection to the School Board’s pronoun-usage rule.”

Narissa S. Rahaman, Equality Virginia’s executive director, said in a statement: “Transgender and non-binary students, when compared to their cisgender peers, face physical abuse, bullying, and extreme emotional harm at higher rates, which impact their well-being and education.

"The West Point School Board’s antidiscrimination and anti-harassment policies aim to counteract and prevent those harms. We know that transgender students thrive when they are supported by an inclusive school environment, which includes using their correct pronouns.”

In the brief, Equality Virginia shared stories from transgender students and their families showcasing both the harm when a student’s gender identity is undermined by incorrect pronoun use and how the students thrive when in an inclusive school environment.

“These experiences make clear West Point’s strong interest in ensuring that teachers — who should serve as role models and mentors — treat students with respect and refrain from misgendering them,” the brief states.

The brief also says, “without the requirement that teachers use appropriate pronouns at school, students’ education suffers. Without supportive teachers and schools, students and their families must move to shop for schools with supportive policies or leave the public school system altogether.”

In a statement Friday, Chris Schandevel, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy organization representing Vlaming, said: “Peter loves and respects every one of his students, and that includes students who identify as transgender.”

Schandevel added: “Under the School Board’s mistaken belief that schools own every word their teachers say to their students, a different school could require teachers to use biologically correct pronouns to refer to students who identify as transgender, and no teacher would have the right to object. That’s wrong.

“No one should be forced to express the government’s viewpoint on controversial issues like gender identity. And that’s true regardless of which side the government is on.”

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, the only schools chief who signed on to Equality Virginia's brief, was joined by school board leaders in Arlington County, Charlottesville, Fairfax County, Falls Church and Stafford County.

Last July, with partners and school board leaders, Equality Virginia filed an amicus brief with the Lynchburg Circuit Court, encouraging the court to deny a faith-based lawsuit seeking to block increased protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools classrooms. A judge ruled the faith-based lawsuit lacked standing.

Ahead of the 2021-2022 academic year, the state Department of Education, - then under Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam - asked Virginia public school systems to adopt new state guidelines that provide increased protections for transgender students.