Ex-Chesterfield detective charged with 'malfeasance in office' after altering 7 search warrants

A former Chesterfield County police detective who admitted altering seven search warrants after mistakenly omitting required information — and didn't notify authorities of his error or tell them he had "fixed" the mistake until confronted — has been charged with a misdemeanor of malfeasance in office.

Following an investigation led by Spotsylvania Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney G. Ryan Mchaffey, who was appointed special prosecutor, former detective Robert W. Sprouse was charged with committing common law malfeasance in office "by performing an act officially for which there was no authority of law" and no power of discretion.

But Sprouse's attorneys say "malfeasance in office" is not a crime in Virginia, and is only recognized as grounds for removal from public office or as civil cause of action, and Sprouse has resigned his position.

According to the six-page complaint against Sprouse, he added language to the warrants on Feb. 18 — two days after they had been served — after discovering that he initially omitted the information, which is required by Virginia law. The information in question identifies the scope of a search being conducted, or the items authorized for seizure. The case involved a complex narcotics investigation that sought the seizure of "inherently dangerous narcotics and firearms" that required specialized teams to execute.

A Chesterfield magistrate signed each of the seven search warrants on Feb. 14 without noticing the error, and the officers who later helped serve the warrants also didn't notice the missing information, according to the complaint.

The omission was essentially a clerical error. But according to the complaint, Sprouse, upon learning of his mistake, did not notify the magistrate or police supervisors. Instead, he meticulously added the required information to the face of the search warrants that had been issued by the magistrate. But he didn't tell anyone about the alterations.

"Using the computer in the office, Det. Sprouse typed the Scope of Search [information] into the search warrant template, practiced a few drafts on scratch paper to make sure the alignment and spacing was correct when printed, and then printed the Scope of Search onto the original warrants...." Chesterfield police Sgt. Rodrick Brown wrote in the complaint for Chesterfield police.

The problem was discovered Feb. 21, when Chesterfield Chief Magistrate Daniel Holser noticed the omitted information on a copy of one of the warrants as part of his normal, routine review of search warrants. He then confirmed the error with the other six warrants, the complaint says.

The warrants the magistrate issued were not identical to the ones Sprouse filed with the court. Copies of the issued warrants must be filed in the locality where the warrant is executed within three business days.

After police supervisors were notified and confronted Sprouse, the detective's "demeanor changed drastically" and he "repeatedly and passionately stated that he was just trying to 'fix' a clerical error," according to the complaint. "He was visibly upset."

Sprouse added that "he did not mean to deceive anyone or maliciously do anything." His supervisors explained to him that a signed search warrant must be returned to the magistrate who issued it for the magistrate to correct and initial.

In the complaint, Brown wrote that Sprouse's reputation for honesty is "excellent," and that he was described by many as being of the highest integrity. "There is no other known conduct that would call his integrity into question," he wrote.

In April, when the Richmond Times-Dispatch published a story about the issue, Sprouse was no longer employed by Chesterfield police. His attorneys Wednesday said Spouse resigned in March and is no longer working in law enforcement.

Upon learning of the altered search warrants in February, the Chesterfield prosecutor's office moved immediately to withdraw all charges against the five people who were charged in the drug and firearms investigation that partly stemmed from the warrants. The altered warrants "created evidentiary and constitutional issues for the prosecution and we elected not to proceed," the office said.

Mchaffey declined comment Wednesday.

Sprouse's attorneys, Steven Benjamin and Betty Layne DesPortes, said: "Mr. Sprouse corrected what he perceived to be a clerical error in paperwork that a magistrate had failed to complete. He copied a section of text from the attached affidavits to the face of the search warrants. Nothing he did changed the legal nature of the search warrants."

"The Commonwealth's investigation correctly concluded that Mr. Sprouse had no criminal intent and that his integrity is not in doubt," they added.

The attorneys added: "We commend the special prosecutor's professionalism and good faith in the conduct of this investigation. We never hesitate to call out police misconduct, and the scrutiny of law enforcement is never inappropriate. "

But the attorneys said they disagreed that Sprouse committed a crime. "We explained in a recent hearing that 'malfeasance in office' is not a crime in Virginia," the attorneys said. "If we even must ask and argue over whether it was a criminal offense in 18th century England, which is exactly what the Commonwealth relies on, it is inappropriate to be charging it now."