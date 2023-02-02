A former Richmond Christian School volleyball coach was sentenced to a suspended prison term Thursday after pleading guilty to engaging in a sexual relationship in 2021 with an underage student who was a member of the team.

On the day of her scheduled bench trial in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, Elisabeth "Rose" Bredemeier, 22, opted to plead guilty to one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor while in a custodial or supervisory role. In exchange for her guilty plea, a second similar charge was withdrawn.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge Steven McCallum convicted Bredemeier and, pursuant to a plea agreement, sentenced her to five years in prison with all five years suspended. She also received five years of supervised probation and will be required to register as a state sex offender for a minimum of 15 years, which will prohibit her from working with children.

The victim, who was 17 at the time of the offense, and her family were supportive of the plea agreement, Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Platania, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case, told the court. They attended Thursday's hearing.

Bredemeier, who was 21 when she initiated a sexual relationship with the victim, was the second volleyball coach/teacher at Richmond Christian School to be convicted of having a sexual relationship with a student and team member in less than a year.

In April 2022, Tara D. Drooker pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by engaging in consensual sex, also misdemeanors, with a student who was 16 when the contact began in March 2017. Drooker was 25 at the time.

In accordance with a plea agreement that reduced her original felony offenses to misdemeanors, Drooker was sentenced to four consecutive 12-month jail terms with all time suspended.

The victim in that case was Bredemeier, who later became the school's volleyball coach. Her relationship with Drooker continued after Bredemeier became an adult.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch normally does not identify the victims of sexual assault, but in this case Bredemeier and her attorney, Kevin Schork, consented to identifying her because they believe it helps explain Bredemeier's actions. After having sexual contact with the victim, Bredemeier "self-reported" her actions to the school and resigned her position.

Bredemeier's self-reporting was "relatively contemporaneous" with the victim's parents reporting to the school and the police that their daughter had been abused, Platania said.

In a statement of facts to the court, Platania said Bredemeier noticed the victim during her freshman year and they began interacting during the victim's sophomore year when Bredemeier was her coach. They developed a friendship and it progressed from there into an inappropriate physical relationship between March 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.

"There were incidents of inappropriate sexual contact ... that would have qualified as sexual abuse," Platania said.

Had the case gone to trial, the victim would have testified that she did not welcome or want the sexual contact, and "froze" after it occurred and "was very upset about it," Platania said. She reported the contact to her parents and the school.

In an interview with police, Bredemeier admitted to the offense and knew it was wrong, Platania said.

In addition, investigators seized Bredemeier's cellphone, and a search of its contents with a warrant revealed material, such as text messages, that corroborated the sexual relationship.

Platania said the sexual activity occurred off school grounds, but he declined to elaborate on the location to protect the victim's privacy.

The active sentence Bredemeier received was within discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for probation and no incarceration.

About a month after Bredemeier was charged, her father was indicted in Powhatan County on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of taking indecent liberties with a boy in abuse that occurred for several years beginning when he was 12.

On Dec. 29, Douglas Bredemeier, 54, pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in indecent acts with a child while in a custodial role. He was sentenced to five years in prison with two years and four months suspended, giving him two years and eight months to serve.

After Bredemeier and Drooker were charged in August 2021, Chesterfield police arrested Richmond Christian School Headmaster Cliff Williams and business manager Derek Zbyszinski on charges of failing to make the mandated notifications to authorities about the inappropriate relationship between Bredemeier and the student volleyball player.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge David Rigler found Williams guilty after a two-hour trial. Williams, 66, was fined him $500 and sentenced to a 10-day suspended jail term.

At trial, Williams testified that he didn't believe he was required to immediately report - on advice of the school's attorney - an allegation made by the student's father because the initial accusation was that only kissing occurred. Williams indicated he delayed contacting authorities after learning of more serious allegations of sexual contact several days later because he believed they were vague and needed further evaluation.

But the judge said the law on reporting suspected child abuse is clear: It requires immediate reporting without a pre-investigation by the school. Prosecutors argued that Williams was not qualified to investigate and that it was his responsibility to report suspected abuse if there's reason to believe something occurred.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Zbyszinski. His attorneys said he should never have been charged because it wasn't until after Bredemeier's arrest that Zbyszinski became aware that the victim had disclosed to her family that sexual contact had occurred.

