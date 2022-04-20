Ex-Richmond Christian School teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with student; receives suspended jail time

A former teacher and volleyball coach at Richmond Christian School was convicted Wednesday of engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students, who was 16 when the contact began. The teacher was 25 at the time, and her relationship with the victim continued after the student became an adult.

Chesterfield Circuit Judge Lynn Brice accepted a plea agreement that called for Tara D. Drooker, now 30, to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by engaging in consensual sex, also misdemeanors. In accordance with the agreement, the judge sentenced Drooker to four consecutive 12-month jail terms with all-time suspended.

The charges were amended downward from four counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor under 18 while in a custodial role, which are felonies.

Drooker is one of two former teachers/volleyball coaches and two administrators at Richmond Christian School to become enveloped in a sex scandal that began with the Aug. 14 arrest of a volleyball coach Elisabeth "Rose" Bredemeier, 21, who was charged with taking indecent liberties with a different underage student. Following her arrest, police charged Headmaster Cliff Williams and business manager Derek Zbyszinski with failing to notify authorities about the sexual relationship between Bredemeier and the student, who was a member of team.

Williams was convicted in February after a two-hour trial; he was fined $500 and given a 10-day suspended jail term. Prosecutors dropped charges against Zbyszinski.

In comments from the bench in the Drooker case, the judge described the offenses as "very aggravated" but took note of a psychosexual evaluation of the defendant prepared by Dr. Evan Nelson, a clinical psychologist, who opined that Drooker "has no acute or enduring pathology" and is at low risk of re-offending. The judge also took into consideration statements by both the prosecution and defense, who cited Dr. Nelson's opinion that "there were strong reasons to believe" that Drooker's behavior was an anomaly.

Dr. Nelson said Drooker's conduct "was not anything related at all to grooming," Defense Attorney Greg Sheldon told the court.

But before accepting the agreement, the judge continued the case for about an hour so she could review Nelson's report.

"What is extremely important to the court is that [Drooker] has never blamed the victim at all, and there has been no attempt to minimize or excuse her behavior," Brice said. "And instead, [Drooker] notes that she was the adult, and the onus had been on her to set the limits. Also important to the court is that the victim supports the plea agreement."

Just over two months ago, Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. rejected a slightly different plea agreement for Drooker, which called for a punishment of three, 12-month jail terms with all-time suspended on her guilty pleas to three misdemeanor counts of sexual battery of an underage girl. The fourth charge was to have been withdrawn. At the time, Robbins didn't articulate his reasons for rejecting the agreement.

The agreement reached Wednesday will require Drooker, who was employed by Richmond Christian School from 2015 to 2018, to be registered as a state sex offender for a minimum of 15 years, which will prohibit her from working with children. After that time, Drooker can petition the court to have her name removed from the registry but it's not automatic.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mary-Kate Collins provided this summary of the case in court:

The victim, now 21, came forward in August and reported to police of a sexual relationship between her and Drooker that occurred between March 2017 and November 2020. The victim said Drooker was her history teacher during her junior year; during her senior year, the victim said she served as Drooker's student aide, and Drooker was also her soccer coach in April 2017.

The sexual contact began as kissing in March 2017 and progressed to oral sex on at least three occasions in Drooker's apartment in Chesterfield. When interviewed by a police detective, Drooker confirmed her initial contact with the victim occurred when she was 25 and the girl was 16.

"The defendant has taken full responsibility from the very beginning," Collins told the court, adding that Dr. Nelson believes that Drooker is psychologically a good candidate for treatment and supervision.

Further, Collins noted that the victim wanted Drooker to have consequences, but was not seeking to have Drooker be convicted of a felony or serve time behind bars.

Sheldon has said previously that Drooker is a graduate of Cosby High School who went to college at George Mason University on a scholarship and was an honors student. She was employed at Owens Minor, a health care logistics company, at the time of her arrest and was subsequently let go. Drooker had also coached volleyball at Cosby High School.

With Drooker's conviction, Bredemeier is the last of the four defendants that remains to be tried. She is scheduled to be tried by a jury in mid-July.