A former Richmond Department of Public Works employee could face up to 20 years in federal prison following fraudulent mismanagement of funds while on the job, according to court documents.

Shaun Lindsey, 53, of Richmond, pleaded guilty earlier this week to seven felony counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 10 felony accounts related to the loss of between $150,000 and $250,000 due to her steering of governmental contract awards toward herself and others involved.

Beginning in 2018, Lindsey began setting up “straw companies” to bid on department work. As a senior administrative technician, Lindsey used her position to award contracts either to herself or her friends, and to collect government funds.

In some instances, the work would be completed and, in others, it would not.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Lindsey, along with her “co-conspirators,” is responsible for the mismanagement of at least $600,000 and the loss of approximately $225,000 from the city department.

According to a statement released by the Department of Justice, when procurement amounts exceed $5,000, the request requires that the bidding process for the work be competitive. As a result, Lindsey manufactured fictitious straw bids on behalf of competitor companies to ensure her preferred company won the contracts.

“Lindsey and her co-conspirators designated and approved DPW work to be performed by these straw companies using their positions at DPW,” the statement reads.

In late April, the Department of Justice filed the case USA v. Lindsey in the Eastern District Court of Virginia against the former employee, citing numerous accounts of fraudulent mismanagement. The examples submitted as evidence include:

steering a $28,700 contract award to her boyfriend;

creating and obtaining the approval of a requisition request for a company owned by the wife of a senior department leader to mow the entire Parker Field area 16 times in four days at a cost of $4,800;

generating a requisition request and subcontracting her own straw company to set up Christmas decorations on Richmond-area bridges;

manipulating department systems to facilitate approval of invoices; and

perpetuating and concealing her involvement with the fraud scheme.

Roughly two weeks after the initial filing, Lindsey agreed to a plea agreement that carries with it a potential maximum sentence of 20 years, three years supervision and restitutions for the full amount lost.

Presently, Lindsey’s co-conspirators have not been publicly named.

The city issued a statement regarding the recent case, emphasizing its swiftness in its results.

“I am immensely proud of the work done by our Inspector General, our council appointee, in solving this case through a thorough and comprehensive investigation,” City Council President Michael Jones said in the release. “We hope that this sends a clear message to anyone who seeks to engage in unlawful, wasteful or abusive use of Richmond government funds, that they will be held accountable.”

Lindsey is scheduled to appear before the court for sentencing on Aug. 29 of this year.