Ex-Richmond officer gets suspended jail time for assaulting Chesterfield deputy at deadly party

A former Richmond police officer was sentenced to a suspended jail term Monday after pleading no contest to assaulting a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy at a July 2 party at the Cultural Center of India. The gathering ended with a 16-year-old boy being fatally shot.

During a hearing in Chesterfield General District Court, substitute Judge Harvey Latney convicted officer Shwaryln E. Arriola Jr., 25, following his pleas to misdemeanor assault and battery — reduced from felony assault of a law enforcement officer — and obstruction of justice in the encounter with Sheriff’s Deputy Donte Govine, who was providing security at the party.

The judge sentenced Arriola to 12 months in jail with 12 months suspended on each of the two convictions. Arriola resigned from Richmond police on Dec. 16, police spokesman James Mercante said.

According to evidence, Arriola — who was off duty and attending the quinceañera coming-of-age birthday celebration — pushed Govine twice after the deputy shot and wounded another party-goer, Kenny Juarez-Arriola, who was the officer’s half brother.

Govine fired after seeing Juarez-Arriola armed with a gun that he fired into the air in the parking lot, moments after Joel A. Gonzalez-Alvarado was fatally shot inside a restroom at the center.

At the time Govine encountered Juarez-Arriola, Govine believed he could have been involved in the homicide that just occurred, and that Juarez-Arriola posed a significant danger to himself, fellow Deputy Teone Wilson and to other members of the public that were present, Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Davenport determined.

Shwaryln Arriola pushed Govine while the deputy was trying to restrain Juarez-Arriola. The deputy did not sustain an injury or fall to the ground, Davenport said.

“It was really just a situation where [Shwaryln Arriola] was trying to insert himself into the situation, and winds up pushing the deputy twice while he’s trying to control [Juarez-Arriola],” Davenport said.

Davenport said an agreement was reached that allowed Arriola to plead to the lesser count and receive a suspended sentence. It was based in part on the fact that Arriola resigned his position as a police officer, and that Govine was supportive of the disposition “considering all the circumstances that surrounded the facts of the case,” she said.

“I think it’s also important [to note] that there was a familial relationship between all of these parties and the individual who was the victim of the homicide,” Davenport said.”So literally everybody involved in this entire incident is related by blood.”

Juarez-Arriola, who was struck in the side, recovered from his non-life-threatening injury. He was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and found guilty of the offense on Oct. 26.

Davenport reviewed the evidence in Juarez-Arriola’s shooting and cleared Govine of any wrongdoing.

“It is my professional opinion that Deputy Govine’s belief that Mr. Juarez-Arriola posed an immediate and deadly threat to everyone present was reasonable,” Davenport wrote in a letter dated Monday that cleared the deputy. “Deputy Govine defended himself, his partner Deputy Wilson and the other attendees at the party with the only force that was necessary under the facts and circumstances known to him at the time he discharged his firearm. His decision to discharge his weapon at Mr. Juarez-Arriola was justified, appropriate and consistent with his training.”

Chesterfield police ultimately identified and charged four teens in Gonzalez-Alvarado’s slaying. On Nov. 1, a Chesterfield grand jury returned indictments against David Saul Alvarez Reyes, 16, of North Chesterfield; Brayan C. Izaguirre-Cuellar, 18, of North Chesterfield; Yahir Estuardo Barrientos, 17, of North Chesterfield; and Kevin Benitez Sorto, 17, of Dillwyn.

All four were indicted on four felony charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place resulting in injury. They are awaiting trial.

