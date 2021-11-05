Ex-Riverside Jail officer gets 1 year in prison for smuggling drugs, cigarettes, phones to inmates

When she was arrested Aug. 11, she was charged with 12 felony counts — six charges of conspiring to deliver contraband to prisoners and six charges of making the deliveries. As a result of her cooperation, authorities agreed to withdraw all but three of those charges, and she pleaded guilty on April 29.

She was to be sentenced in July but the date was postponed to allow her to give birth to a daughter, who is now 2 months old. She apologized Thursday in court, adding that she just wants to be a good mother to her child.

McKinnon's attorney, Alex Taylor, noted that his client is a U.S. Navy veteran, "very young" and has some mental health challenges — factors that Taylor believes the judge took into consideration in sentencing her to serve only one year behind bars. However, the judge denied her request to serve her sentence under home incarceration.

"She did testify that she had some issues with depression while in the Navy," Taylor said. "She's been receiving counseling for mental health issues."

Due to her mental health challenges, Taylor told the court that McKinnon was susceptible to the "nefarious intentions" of some of the inmates with whom she had contact with as a corrections officer.

"This is a case where there are no winners," the attorney said. "It's not one of those situations where we walk into court expecting that there will be no consequences. But I'm very happy that the sentence wasn't more than it was."