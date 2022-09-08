Ex-union treasurer sentenced to home detention instead of prison for embezzling $30k

The former treasurer-secretary of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Division 26, was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six months of home detention — in lieu of a prison term — for embezzling $30,519 from the labor organization’s bank account. He used the stolen funds to pay personal expenses.

Following a 25-minute sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Henry E. Hudson adopted a joint recommendation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the defense in sentencing Anthony Jordan, 55, of Emporia, to two years of supervised probation, including a special condition that he serve six months of home detention.

An additional condition recommended by the prosecution that Jordan perform 300 hours of community service was not imposed, but the judge assessed a $4,000 fine.

“You have lived an otherwise responsible life,” Hudson told Jordan in granting leniency.

Discretionary federal sentencing guidelines calculated for Jordan called for an active prison term of six to 12 months.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Carla Jordan-Detamore was in agreement with Jordan’s attorney that a punishment without incarceration adequately addressed Jordan’s offense. She noted that Jordan had no criminal history before the theft and “had lived a successful life as a productive member of society until the present offense.”

In addition, she noted that Jordan is no longer treasurer-secretary of the union and has been put on administrative leave by his employer, CSX Transportation, where he works as a locomotive engineer. With his conviction, he is banned under federal law from serving as a representative of a labor organization for the next 13 years.

The local chapter of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers is based in Mechanicsville and serves members in the greater Richmond area.

According to the government’s statement of facts, Jordan was a salaried employee of the union and received monthly compensation for his position as treasurer-secretary, which he assumed in April 2013. His duties included overseeing the union’s funds, maintaining the organization’s checkbook and financial records, and providing reports at membership meetings.

Jordan also co-signed checks, balanced the union’s bank account and prepared the organization’s taxes.

During his tenure as treasurer-secretary, the union had only one bank account, and Jordan had sole control of the account’s debit card as well as sole online access to the union’s account via a Wells Fargo online portal.

The union’s check-writing policy required two signatures: Jordan’s and that of the union president. The prosecutor said Jordan had complete control of the union’s financial records. The union’s bank account was associated with Jordan’s home address, and bank statements were mailed to his home.

From December 2013 through April 2019, Jordan wrote unauthorized checks from the union’s bank account to himself. He also made unauthorized direct debits, ATM withdrawals and cash-back transactions from the checking account to pay his personal expenses, such as utility bills, cellphone service, groceries and convenience store purchases.

In embezzling the funds, Jordan forged the signature of the union’s president without his knowledge on checks withdrawn from the union’s bank account. He also used blank checks that had been pre-signed by the president to pay for expenses the president had not authorized.

To conceal the theft, Jordan did not provide the union with financial reports starting about a year after he assumed his leadership position. By the end of March 2019, the union’s balance was $8.98 in the red.

The theft resulted in the union being assessed penalties and interest by the Internal Revenue Service due to Jordan’s delinquency in paying payroll taxes, and suspension of monthly salaries to union leaders for two years because of a lack of funds.

“Perhaps most tragically,” Jordan-Detamore said, was that the union experienced a substantial loss in membership as employees sought other representation due to a lack of trust in the union.

The prosecutor said Jordan “immediately and unequivocally” accepted responsibility and took steps to make the union whole, which included making full restitution for the stolen funds after pleading guilty in May.

Jordan’s attorney, Paul Galanides, noted in court papers that his client is a dedicated family man and father who helped raise children in his community as a Little League coach for eight years.

Jordan and his wife also have taken in members of their extended family and cared for relatives who were unable to care for themselves. That includes Jordan’s brother-in-law, who is recovering from a brain-damaging stroke in 2021 and is nonverbal and mostly blind, and Jordan’s mother-in-law, who suffers from advanced kidney disease, his wife said in testimony, adding that she acts as their caregiver with her husband’s help.